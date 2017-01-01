-
No need for expensive and bulky equipment. Just use our VR Cam app and your iPhone or Android phone to capture automatically-stitched 360° panoramas of your spaces.
Powerful VR Editor
Bring your 360° panoramas together to create immersive virtual tours
Wide panorama support
Import panoramas rendered with your usual 3D software, captured with our VR Cam, or taken with Panono/Ricoh Theta S/Samsung Gear 360.
Floor plan editor
Add a floor plan to your tour, link your 360° panoramas together, and create an interactive virtual tour experience.
Add videos and music
Add YouTube videos and background music to your tours to give it a vibe.
Panorama tagging
Highlight features of your spaces with notes or add price tags on items along with a buy link.
Tour analytics
Check how many people viewed and liked your tours and measure engagement with your spaces more efficiently.
Embeddable tours
Embed all your virtual tours in your website or blog with a simple line of code.
How They Are Using iStaging
iStaging has become my favorite virtual tour solution. What I like is that I can take 360° photos directly with my phone, so I don't have to spend hundreds of dollars on a fancy camera. The virtual tour editor also makes it super simple to put the tour together. All the tours can be viewed in VR, so I usually send my clients the links of all the properties I think they might be interested in, and they preselect those we'll visit together in person. We both save time and money!
I use iStaging to show my 3D renders to my clients. I used to render normal pictures, which was really limiting in terms of view angles and could sometimes be misleading. Now, instead I render 360° panoramas and use iStaging's VR Editor to put them together and share them with my clients. The 360° viewer really helps them visualize my designs better, and it reduces the gap between what they imagine and what I deliver. They ask for fewer changes, and I spend less time on each project.
I take a lot of 360-degree photos and I manually stitch my panoramas together. iStaging basically makes it affordable to host all my pictures. The result is essentially just a link, so I can share my work on Facebook or with my clients and followers very easily. And it's pretty cool that I can check how many people viewed and liked my 360-degree photos. The viewer and editor have a bunch of features, so for just $9/month it's a no-brainer.
I'm using iStaging to create and manage a virtual version of my store. I like the tag feature because I can showcase my products directly in the 360° tour and add a link to my website for my customers to complete their transaction. I embedded the whole tour in my site, and every time we have new arrivals, I just edit the tour to showcase these specifically.
Show Spaces Remotely
Nothing to set up. All your tours are ready to be visualized in virtual reality automatically. Just open them on your smartphone, click the icon, then place your phone into the headset. You're all set!
Make Your Tours Work For You
Add your logo, photo, name, phone number, email or website inside your virtual tours so everyone can contact you for a real tour.