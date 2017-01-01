iStaging has become my favorite virtual tour solution. What I like is that I can take 360° photos directly with my phone, so I don't have to spend hundreds of dollars on a fancy camera. The virtual tour editor also makes it super simple to put the tour together. All the tours can be viewed in VR, so I usually send my clients the links of all the properties I think they might be interested in, and they preselect those we'll visit together in person. We both save time and money!